Full Year 2020 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much, Diana, and a very warm welcome to this Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Constantin Fest. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. Please note that presenting today are Stefan Oschmann, our group CEO; and Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO; as well as Kai Beckmann, CEO of our Electronics Business Sector previously PM. For a short introduction to the capital markets, Peter Guenter, our new CEO of our Healthcare business sector, is also joining this call and will be available for the Q&A. Please note that Danny Bar-Zohar, our Healthcare Global Head of Development is also available for questions. Lastly, I'm delighted to let you know that Belen Garijo, Vice Chair of the Executive Board and