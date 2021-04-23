Merck KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Wolfgang Buchele - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders, on behalf of the Supervisory and the Executive Board, I would like to warmly welcome you all. I hereby call this Annual General Meeting of Merck KGaA proceed to Section 23, Paragraph 1, Sentence 1 of the Articles of Association, I am chairing the Annual General Meeting.



First, I would like to welcome our shareholders and shareholder representatives. I am pleased by the great interest you are showing in our company by participating in the virtual AGM. Let me also welcome the media representatives following our AGM on the Internet. I would have loved to welcome you all in-person. However, this year, again, it is not possible under the prevailing circumstances. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our AGM, again, is not taking place at Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, but as a virtual event without physical attendance of shareholders and their proxies.



In view of the unchanged spread of the coronavirus, to keep everyone safe, we have to limit the format of