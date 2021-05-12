Q1 2021 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Merck Quarter 1, 2021 Analyst Telco Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Constantin Fest. Please go ahead.
Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR
Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome from my side. My name is Constantin Fest. I'm here the Head of Investor Relations at Merck. And I am delighted to have with me here today for the presentation, but also for the Q&A, Belen Garijo, CEO of the Merck Group; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, CFO of the group.
For the Q&A part of this call, Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; and Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics, will also join to answer your questions on Healthcare and Electronics. Matthias Heinzel, our new CEO of Life Science will join this call for a brief introduction while Andrew Bulpin, In Charge of Life Science Process Solutions, will be available for your detailed questions on Life Science and Process Solutions in particular.
Two more things,
