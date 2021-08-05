Half Year 2021 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on Second Quarter for 2021. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, a very, very warm welcome from my side. My name is Constantin Fest. I'm Head of Investor Relations, and a warm welcome to this Q2 2021 Earnings Release Call. For the presentation as well as for the Q&A part of this call. We have here today with us, Belen Garijo, CEO of the group; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, CFO of the group.
For the Q&A part, we also have with us here today Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; as well as Matthias Heinzel, CEO of Life Science; and Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics.
One housekeeping item for the Q&A, if I may. Please be aware that we have room for 2 questions and also kindly refrain from multipart questions. This helps maximizing the amount
