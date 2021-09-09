Merck KGaA Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to Merck's 2021 Capital Markets Day. My name is Constantin Fest, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. It's great to see so many of you joining the second fully virtual Capital Markets Day, and we highly appreciate your interest in Merck.



As usual, let me start with the legal note. Next to the disclaimer on Page 2. Please note that this event will be recorded both by audio and video. If you have any questions or concerns about that, please feel free to contact the IR team. Please also note that all participants in Darmstadt comply with current COVID-19 regulations.



Turning to the agenda for today. We will start with the presentation by Belen Garijo, our Group CEO, followed by the presentation by Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO. Right after that, we have reserved time for Q&A with Belen and with Marcus.



The second part of our Capital Markets Day will consist of deep dive sessions on each of our 3 business sectors. These will include a short