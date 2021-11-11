Q3 2021 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the third quarter 2021. (Operator Instructions)



We now hand you over to Mr. Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you to today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Thank you, Tracy. Very warm welcome, dear ladies and gentlemen, to this Q3 2021 results call. My name is Constantin Fest. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. And I'm delighted to have here with me today, Belen Garijo, Group CEO; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, Group CFO. Also joining for the Q&A of this session today are Matthias Heinzel, CEO of Life Science; as well as Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; and Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics.



In the next few minutes, we'd like to run you through the key slides of this presentation and then directly start the Q&A. Having said this, I'd like to now hand over to Belen to kick off the presentation. Over to you, Belen.



Belen Garijo