Merck KGaA R&D Update Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck R&D Update Call.



Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Thank you, Alan. Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this 2021 Merck R&D Update Call. My name is Constantin Fest, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. I'm delighted also to have with me here today, Danny Bar-Zohar, Head of Development; Joern-Peter Halle, Head of Research; as well as Andrew Paterson, Chief Marketing Officer.



For the Q&A part of this call, we will also be joined by Andree Blaukat, Head of Research Oncology, Amy Kao, Head of Research Immunology; Jan Klatt, Head of Development Neurology & Immunology; as well as Victoria Zazulina, Head of Development Oncology.



We will now guide you through the key slides of this presentation. This will be then followed by a Q&A for you to ask all your questions.