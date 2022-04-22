Merck KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Wolfgang Buchele - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, I would like to warmly welcome all of you. And I'm opening the regular Annual General Meeting of Merck KGaA to order. My name is Wolfgang Buchele. Pursuant to Article 23, Paragraph 1, Sentence 1 of the Articles of Association, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am chairing this Annual General Meeting.



First, I would like to welcome you, our shareholders and shareholder representatives. I'm pleased by the great interest you are showing in our company by participating in this Annual General Meeting. I would also like to welcome the representatives of the media, who are following our Annual General Meeting via the Internet.



I would have liked to welcome you all in person. However, special circumstances do not allow this again this year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our Annual General Meeting will again not be held at the Jahrhunderthalle in Frankfurt but rather as a virtual