Q2 2022 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to the Merck Q2 2022 Results Call. My name is Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations at Merck. Today, I'm pleased to be joined by Belen Garijo, Group CEO; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, Group CFO. For the Q&A part of this call, we will also be joined by Matthias Heinzel, CEO of Life Science; Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; as well as Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics.