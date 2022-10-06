Merck KGaA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this Merck 2022 Capital Markets Day.



My name is Constantin Fest. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. And I'd like to welcome all of you who are joining us online via the webcast as well as all of you who are here in the room with us today.



Now the first item is a legal one. I'd like to mention to all of you that parts of these events will be recorded in terms of audio and video. If there are any questions or concerns on that, please contact the IR team in the back.



Now today we will start with the main presentations of BelÃ©n Garijo, Group CEO; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, Group CFO. This will then be followed by a Q&A with BelÃ©n and Marcus; and then directly followed by fireside chat sessions, 3 of them, 1 for each sector. Also I'd like to mention that today, in the afternoon, for those of you who are joining us here in Darmstadt, we will have the opportunity to discuss with each leadership team details and answer any questions that might be of