Merck KGaA R&D Update Call Transcript

Thank you very much, Heidi. Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this Merck 2022 Healthcare R&D Update Call.



My name is Constantin Fest, I'm Head of Investor Relations at Merck. And I'm delighted to be joined today by the following presenters. We have Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; Klaus Urbahns, Global Head of Discovery and Development Technologies; Victoria Zazulina, Global Head of Development Unit Oncology; and Jan Klatt, Global Head of Development Unit Neurology & Immunology. Please note, also joining for the Q&A part of this call is Andrew Paterson, Chief Marketing Officer.



In the next 50 to 60 minutes, we'd like to run you through the key slides of this presentation,