Merck KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Wolfgang Buchele - Merck KGaA - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Dear ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Supervisory and Executive Board, I would like to warmly welcome all of (inaudible) today's Annual General Meeting of Merck KGaA to order. My name is Wolfgang Buchele. And pursuant to Article 23, Paragraph 1, Sentence 1 of the Articles of Association, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am chairing this Annual Meeting.



First of all, I would like to welcome you, our shareholders and shareholder representatives. I'm pleased by the great interest you are showing in our company by participating in this virtual AGM. Let me also extend a warm welcome to all media representatives, who are following our AGM online.



The AGM 2023 is held as a virtual annual meeting. The decision to do this, this year, again, was again taken by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board after careful deliberation.



Thanks to the virtual form of the meeting, it is easier for our shareholders to participate actively. At the same time, we're also protecting the health