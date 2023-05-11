Q1 2023 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Constantin Fest - Merck KGaA - Head of IR



Thank you very much, Sharon. Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to the Merck Q1 2023 Results Call. My name is Constantin Fest. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. I'm delighted to have today with me here, Belen Garijo, our Group CEO; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO.



Please note for the Q&A part of this call, we are also being joined by Matthias Heinzel, CEO of Life Science as well as Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; and Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics. Also note that at the beginning of this call for a brief introduction, we are joined today by Helene von Roeder as our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer as of 1st of July.



Also for your information, the first minute of the call, we would like to