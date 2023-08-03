Q2 2023 Merck KGaA Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Sabia Schwarzer - Merck KGaA - Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our media call on the results of the second quarter of 2023. My name is Sabia Schwarzer, and I'm responsible for Communications at Merck. And with me here today is Belen Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck. And also for the first time with us today is our Merck CFO, Helene von Roeder. Both will take you through the main developments and our business performance in the second quarter. And after that, as usual, we will take your questions.



Please note, today's call will be held in English, and it will be recorded. And with that, I'll hand over to Belen.



Belen Garijo Lopez - Merck KGaA - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, Sabia. Good morning, everyone. Good morning. I'm very pleased that you are joining today -- you are joining us today for our Q2 2023 call. And before we dive into our numbers, I would actually like to welcome our new CFO, Helene von Roeder, who is with us today. Together with our Executive Board, she will play a