Q2 2023 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2023. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Constantin Fest - Merck KGaA - Head of IR



Thank you very much, Sharon. A very warm welcome to this Merck Q2 2023 Results Call. My name is Constantin Fest, I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. I'm delighted to be joined today by BelÃ©n Garijo, CEO of the Group; as well as Helene von Roeder, Group CFO. Also, for the Q&A part of this call will be joined by Matthias Heinzel, CEO of Life Science; Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; and Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics.



In the next couple of minutes, we'd like to run you through the key slides of the presentation, and after that, we'll have our Q&A. Also note that we've reserved about roughly 1 hour for this conference call as some of us will have to catch a plane due to road shows.



With this, I'd like to now hand over