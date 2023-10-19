Merck KGaA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Constantin Fest - Merck KGaA - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this Merck 2023 Capital Markets Day. My name is Constantin Fest, and I'm really pleased to meet all of you here in Darmstadt as also to welcome the great number of participants, who are joining us virtually from across and around the world.



One logistical item first, many pieces and parts of this event will be recorded in terms of audio and in terms of video, if you disagree, kindly contact the IR team immediately.



We will now start with the main part and the main presentations of the day. With Belen Garijo, our Group CEO; as well as Helene von Roeder, our Group CFO. This will then be immediately followed by a round of Q&A. Then we will have spotlight sessions, which will focus on the three sectors and the regions that they operate in. In the afternoon, our guests here on site will be able to get very close to our management, have direct interactions in our annual Meet the Merck Management sessions.



Now with this, I'd like to directly hand over to Belen to give us an update on Merck