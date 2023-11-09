Q3 2023 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Constantin Fest - Merck KGaA - Head of IR



Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations; Belen Garijo, Group CEO; Helene von Roeder, Group CFO; Matthias Heinzel, CEO, Life Science; Peter Guenter, CEO, Healthcare; Kai Beckmann, CEO, Electronics.



Belen Garijo Lopez - Merck KGaA -