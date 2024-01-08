Merck KGaA at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / NTS GMT

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Merck KGaA from Darmstadt, Germany presentation. I've got to get that clear. At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European pharma analyst with JPMorgan. It's my great pleasure to welcome the CEO, Belen Garijo, who is going to do the presentation. The Q&A is in this room. So we've got no problems with those logistics. So Belen, welcome to the conference.



Belen Garijo Lopez - Merck KGaA - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here one more year, keeping the tradition of starting of the new year with the presentation at JPMorgan. So Happy New Year, everyone. I'm very pleased to be here.



So let me -- next, please. So let me start by stating and even, I would say, celebrating that we have left behind a very tough transition year in 2023. And now we are looking forward to the future with a strong confidence. And why is that? First of all