Q4 2019 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the Marimekko results webcast. We will first hear a presentation by our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko. And after that, Tiina and our CFO, Elina Anckar will take your questions. Tiina, please?



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. And welcome to hear a little bit more about the past year 2019 and how Marimekko did overall.



So to start with the big picture, we had a very strong year. Our net sales grew in all market areas and our comparable operating profit then thereby improved significantly. Our net sales in total increased by 12%, both in the Finnish market as well as in the international markets we saw the same level of growth. And in particular, the growth was driven by the retail sales in Finland, by the wholesale sales and licensing income in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as our wholesale sales in EMEA region. And obviously then, the great improvement in the net