Q2 2023 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Lotta Roito - Marimekko Oyj - Media Relations Manager



Good afternoon and warm welcome to Marimekko's half year financial results webcast. I'm Media Relations, Manager, Lotta Roito and I have here with me Marimekko's President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and CFO, Elina Anckar. (Operator Instructions) Tiina, please, the stage is yours.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President and CEO



Thank you, Lotta. And good afternoon, also from my behalf. Very excited to present to you today, Marimekko's half year financial report. So let's get started. And starting from the second quarter of the year for Marimekko, the second quarter went well. Our net sales grew and our operating profit improved from the record high comparison period. And our net sales increased by 6% in total to EUR40.3 million. This increase in net sales was in particular driven by growth in our international wholesale sales and licensing income.



When it comes to the domestic market Finland, in total, our net sales decreased by 3% when the weakened general consumer demand