Nine Months 2023 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - Director of Communications



(audio in progress) Anna Tuominen, I'm the IRO of Marimekko and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our Q3 webcast. Thank you for taking the time and joining us today. We will first hear a presentation by our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko. And after that, we have time for your questions with Tiina and our CFO, Elina Anckar. (Event Instructions)



But without further ado, Tiina, please go ahead.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna, and good afternoon also on my behalf. It's such a pleasure to be talking you through our performance in the third quarter of the year. So why don't we get started.



Overall, our good development continued in the third quarter of the year, and our net sales grew and operating profit improved. In total, our net sales increased by 9% and totaled EUR47.9 million. And this increase in net sales was driven especially by growth in wholesale sales, both internationally and in Finland. Actually, the