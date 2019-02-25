Full Year 2018 ARQ Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 11:15PM GMT

Martin Mercer - ARQ Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the ARQ Group 2018 Annual Results call. My name as you just heard is Martin Mercer, and I'm the CEO of ARQ Group, and with me is our CFO, Fraser Bearsley. We have a very full and comprehensive results deck here. I don't propose to work through all of it. I will just talk to the 7, or so, slides in the overview section and then we will open it up for questions at the end of that.



So if I turn to Page 4 of the results -- or the results deck, sorry, titled FY '18 Result. I think at the headline level, our underlying EBITDA result for FY '18 was $37.6 million, which is comfortably within our revised guidance range. Revenue for the year was