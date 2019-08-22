Half Year 2019 ARQ Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / NTS GMT

Martin Mercer - Arq Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Well, good morning, and welcome to the first half 2019 results presentation for Arq Group. My name is Martin Mercer, and I'm the CEO. And I'm joined by Fraser Bearsley, our CFO.



I'm going to start the presentation on Page 3 of the deck. I'm going to provide a summary of the results. And then as we go into the deck, we're going to talk to the group result. We're going to talk to the core and noncore results. We're going to talk about the recovery, what's been done and what's the impact been with the focus on SMB and Enterprise Services. Then we'll talk about net debt and covenants. And then I'll conclude with another summary.



So the first half