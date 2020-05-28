ARQ Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrew Reitzer - Arq Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. My name is Andrew Reitzer, and I am the Chair of Arq Group Limited and Chairman of your meeting today.



As there is a quorum present, I now formally open our 2020 Annual General Meeting. I would like to welcome you all to our AGM, which we are conducting in a new format given the restrictions placed on Arq as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's AGM is being webcast to enable shareholders to listen to the meeting and view the slides. The webcast will also facilitate active participation for shareholders as you will be able to ask online questions relating to the business of the meeting.



Because of the unique situation we find ourselves in, voting was conducted via proxy forms circulated to shareholders with the Notice of Meeting. The proxy votes will be cast in accordance with any direction provided by a shareholder on their proxy form. Proxy forms, which nominated the Chairman as proxy but did not direct the Chairman on how to vote, will be cast by the Chairman