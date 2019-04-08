Apr 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael H. McCain - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Joanna, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to first thank you all for joining us on what is a very short notice. Earlier this morning, we announced our strategy to secure and expand our leadership in the rapidly growing plant-based protein market. Our strategic investment will enable us to continue to support our market share and our growth rates in plant-based protein meat alternatives well into the future with low-cost, large-scale manufacturing.



