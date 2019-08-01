Q2 2019 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Maple Leaf Foods Second Quarter 2019 Results Call hosted by Mr. Michael McCain. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Mr. McCain, you may begin your conference.



Michael H. McCain - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q2 2019 earnings call. Both Debbie Simpson, our CFO; and I will provide some commentary on various aspects of the business, and then we'll open up the call for your questions. The news release and today's webcast presentation are available at mapleleaffoods.com under the Investors section.



Before we start, Slide 2 is a reminder that some of the statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking information, and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to our 2018 annual and Q2 2019 MD&A and other information on our website for a