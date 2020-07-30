Q2 2020 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer; Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer; and Curtis Frank, Chief Operating Officer. Similar to last quarter, Michael, Geert, Curtis and the Investor Relations team have each dialed in from our respective homes. While we have taken additional precautions to minimize technical disruptions, we ask for your patience and understanding over the course of the call.



We have uploaded our Q2 investor deck to the website, which includes support material for the quarter. As always, the Investor