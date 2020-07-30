Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maple Leaf's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcasted live on the Internet and recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to James Allison, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf Foods. Please go ahead, Mr. Allison.
James Allison - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - IR Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer; Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer; and Curtis Frank, Chief Operating Officer. Similar to last quarter, Michael, Geert, Curtis and the Investor Relations team have each dialed in from our respective homes. While we have taken additional precautions to minimize technical disruptions, we ask for your patience and understanding over the course of the call.
We have uploaded our Q2 investor deck to the website, which includes support material for the quarter. As always, the Investor
Q2 2020 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...