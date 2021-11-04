Q3 2021 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maple Leaf's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet and being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Mike Rawle, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf Foods. Please go ahead, Mr. Rawle.



Michael Ross Rawle - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - VP of Treasury & IR



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer; Curtis Frank, Chief Operating Officer; and Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking information, and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to our Q3 2021 MD&A and other information on our website for a broader description of operations and risk factors that could affect the company's performance. We have also