Maple Leaf Foods Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Good morning. My name is Michael McCain, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. It's hard to believe that this is my 28th AGM at Maple Leaf Foods and even harder to believe that it will be my last as the Chief Executive Officer. As I prepare to hand over the CEO reins to our Chief Operating Officer, Curtis Frank, who is also joining me here on the podium today. As you can imagine, it's an emotional day. When I woke up this morning, I was reminded of the expression, "Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day." Fortunately, I have many positive thoughts and those were flooding my mind as I was preparing for the day.



I'll come back to these themes but for now, let's turn to the formal business of the meeting. Joining me today on the podium are Curtis Frank, our President and Chief Operating Officer, soon to be our Chief Executive Officer; and Suzanne Hathaway, our Senior Vice President, General Counsel