Q3 2023 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Maple Leaf Foods Q3 2023 Investor Relations Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 2, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Janet Craig. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Janet Craig -



Thank you, Laura, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking information, and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss.



Please refer to our Q3 2023 MD&A and other information on our website for a broader description of operations and risk factors that could affect the company's performance. We've also uploaded our Q3 investor deck to our website, which includes support material for the quarter. As always, the Investor Relations team will be available after the call for any follow-up questions you