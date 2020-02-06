Full Year 2019 Molecular Partners AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to the Molecular Partners Year-end Results 2019 Conference Call and Live Webcast. My name is Seth Lewis, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by Patrick Amstutz, Chief Executive Officer; Andreas Emmenegger, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Stumpp, Chief Operating Officer.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Today's date is February 6, 2020. If you're listening to this on replay, please note that management may have made subsequent updates to the