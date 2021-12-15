Molecular Partners AG to Host Oncology Day (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 15, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Seth D. Lewis - Molecular Partners AG - SVP of IR, Communications & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the Molecular Partners 2021 Oncology Day, Custom-Built Biology for patients. My name is Seth Lewis, Head of Investor Relations. And we're very pleased to have you here with us today as we highlight the recent achievements of our DARPin-based oncology portfolio.



Joining me today are members of our senior management team, including Patrick Amstutz, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Stumpp, Chief Operating Officer; Dani Steiner, Head of Research; Nicolas Leupin, Chief Medical Officer; and Anne Goubier, Head of Biology. We'll also be joined today by our guest speakers and key opinion leaders in the field of AML, Professors, Adrian Ochsenbein and Carsten Riether.



As a reminder, this is being recorded and is available for replay, but the date of this presentation is December 15, 2021. And we will be making several forward-looking statements throughout the presentation, and I would refer you to the latest presentations and disclaimers on our website should anything have changed. With