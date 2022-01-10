Molecular Partners AG Corporate Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the EMPATHY Part A Top Line Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Seth D. Lewis - Molecular Partners AG - SVP of IR, Communications & Strategy



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning. And welcome to this conference call to review the positive top line data from Part A of the EMPATHY study, a global trial of ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.



My name is Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Molecular Partners. And I'm joined this morning by Patrick Amstutz, Chief Executive Officer; [Chief] Officer; Michael Stumpp; Chief Operating Officer; and Nicolas Leupin. (technical difficulty) opening remarks.



And before we begin today's call, I'd like to remind, I'm making certain forward-looking statements and that these may be subject to change (technical difficulty) a public filing. (inaudible) to this on replay, this call was recorded