Oct 20, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the conference over to Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.
Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, President & Senior Executive Officer
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. We'll provide shareholders an interest and investors with an overview of the third-quarter financial results. In addition, we will discuss the main drivers impacting operating performance. Our expectations for the balance of the year and close with a Q&A session. But before I commence today's review, I remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying the risks, uncertainties and
Q3 2022 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 20, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...