Jennifer Taylor, a director at Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial), executed a sale of 7,035 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Freshworks Inc is a customer engagement software company that provides innovative customer and employee engagement solutions to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used for customer support, IT service management, and sales and marketing automation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 85,456 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Freshworks Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 62 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Freshworks Inc were trading at $21.71 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.127 billion.

The provided insider trend image reflects the ongoing activity of insider transactions, offering a visual representation of the buying and selling dynamics within the company over the past year.

