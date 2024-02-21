Aon PLC CFO Christa Davies Sells 20,618 Shares

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO Christa Davies, sold 20,618 shares of the company on February 12, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $311.4 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $6,423,000. This insider sale has adjusted the CFO's total holdings in the company, following a year in which Christa Davies sold a cumulative total of 92,390 shares and made no purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Aon PLC indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 4 insider sells and 2 insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, Aon PLC's shares were trading at $311.4 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $62.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.04, which is above both the industry median of 11.67 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $311.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $345.57, Aon PLC's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.9, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sell by the insider, CFO Christa Davies, may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.