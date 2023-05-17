Melrose Industries PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 01:15PM GMT

Peter G. Dilnot - Melrose Industries PLC - COO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our aerospace Investor Event. I'm Peter Dilnot, Chief Operating Officer of Melrose.



The video you've just seen should have given you a taste of the breadth and depth of GKN Aerospace. It's a very high-quality business benefiting from strong structural market growth, excellent technology and an advantaged position. We are excited about GKN Aerospace's prospects and the promising opportunity it provides for all stakeholders, including, of course, the compelling equity story for investors.



Our objective with this event is to bring GKN Aerospace to life for you. We'll provide greater insight in detail than ever before covering our technology, commercial and platform positions, financial performance and our future targets.



To do this, I will highlight the Melrose investment case. I'll then hand over to David Paja, CEO, GKN Aerospace; and Matthew Gregory, CFO, GKN Aerospace, to cover our premium engines division. David and Matthew will then go through our leading Structures