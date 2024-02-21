Rajesh Malik, Chief Medical Officer of G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX, Financial), sold 28,600 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. G1 Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 67,540 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for G1 Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 14 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc were trading at $4.62, resulting in a market capitalization of $108.872 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.33, with a GF Value of $14.07, suggesting that G1 Therapeutics Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

