FormFactor Inc CFO Shai Shahar Sells 10,000 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Shai Shahar, the CFO and SVP Global Finance of FormFactor Inc (FORM), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

FormFactor Inc is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. The company operates in a highly specialized segment of the semiconductor industry, providing advanced testing solutions that are critical for the development of next-generation semiconductor devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,737 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and six insider sells for FormFactor Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $42.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.122 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 37.84, which is above both the industry median of 28.35 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.26, with a GF Value of $33.50, indicating that FormFactor Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at FormFactor Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this transaction.

