David Finkelstein, CEO and CIO of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Annaly Capital Management Inc is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and aims to provide its shareholders with stable income returns through its investment strategies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Annaly Capital Management Inc shows a pattern of sales from insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc were trading at $19.03 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.186 billion.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trades.

