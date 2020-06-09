Jun 09, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Milestone Scientific Summer Investor Webcast. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Osser. Thank you. You may begin.



Leonard A. Osser - Milestone Scientific Inc. - Founder, Interim CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to Milestone Scientific's presentation. I am the Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific. I'd like you to review first the safe harbor statement. And as you're doing that, we will move ahead given the limited amount of time into our present focus of Milestone Scientific, which is the epidural sector, primarily in the United States and Europe, in labor and delivery. That is our first entree into medical.



We have a very broad platform. We are not specifically an epidural company. We have chosen epidural out of the many areas that we can enter with our razor-razorblade technology given the high cost of training which is a 2-year process generally and requires approximately 90 injections in vivo in actual women in labor in order to reach a stage where the anesthesiologist can go out and