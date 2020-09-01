Sep 01, 2020 / 06:40PM GMT

Leonard A. Osser - Milestone Scientific Inc. - Founder, Interim CEO & Director



Good afternoon. This is Leonard Osser. I am the Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific. I'd like you to review first the safe harbor statement, and then we can begin.



Milestone Scientific is a research and development company that invented the space of injections by computer. We have given well over 90 million injections without any incident. And our sales model is a razor-razorblade model based on a very broad patent portfolio in the important countries worldwide.



What I'd like to first discuss with you is how that technology works. The technology is based on density of tissue. As a needle traverses tissue, we are able to differentiate where it is very difficult to do with our competitor, the hypodermic syringe, which was invented in 1860. So what we do is we do a schematic of the density of the tissue as it traverses the tissue. So we can differentiate on a macro level -- on a micro level, the different tissues that will be encountered by that needle, such as fat, muscle, ligament.



So we have