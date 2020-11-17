Nov 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Milestone Scientific's Third Quarter 2020 Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the conference over to your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO
Good morning, and thank you for joining Milestone Scientific's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with us today are Len Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone and CEO of Wand Dental, Inc; and Joseph D'Agostino, Chief Financial Officer.
The company issued a press release today, Tuesday, November 17, containing third quarter 2020 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.
The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the third
Q3 2020 Milestone Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...