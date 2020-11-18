Nov 18, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Milestone Scientific webcast. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.



Leonard A. Osser - Milestone Scientific Inc. - Founder, Interim CEO & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us this morning. I would like to give a very brief overview of the company and then turn the meeting over to our President and who is also the CEO of our Dental division, Arjan Haverhals.



Milestone Scientific is basically a research and development company that has developed and patented worldwide, a very broad platform of technology. We have, from this technology, developed a dental instrument which is in the market, and we have developed an epidural instrument and a CathCheck instrument, which Arjan will go over later. The company has the ability to develop instruments to replace the hypodermic syringe, which was invented in the 1860s.



We're able to do that in any area where there is a reason to replace it. If there