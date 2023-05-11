May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Milestone Scientific's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Waldman, Investor Relations. David, you may begin.
David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO
Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, and thank you for joining Milestone Scientific's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with us today are Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Milligan, Chief Financial Officer of Milestone Scientific.
The company issued a press release today, May 11, containing first quarter 2023 financial results which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.
The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the
Q1 2023 Milestone Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...