Q4 2021 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Mind Medicine full year 2021 financial results and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions)



This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of MindMed's website at mindmed.co, and a recording will be available after the call.



For opening remarks, I will turn the call over to Rob Barrow, CEO of MindMed. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Rob Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO&Board Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our full year 2021 financial results and corporate update conference call. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of MindMed's website, and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Joining me today is Dr. Dan Karlin, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, our Executive President.



During