Tania Gonsalves - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



(audio in progress) Barrow, the CEO of Mind Medicine. Mind Medicine or MindMed for short is a neuro-pharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-inspired medicines. Its clinical programs include the study of an ibogaine derivative for opioid withdrawal and addiction and the study of LSD for ADHD and anxiety, as well as pain.



Mr. Barrow joined MindMed as Chief Development Officer earlier this -- earlier last year. And few months later, he was promoted to CEO -- so very quickly -- briefly served as Director of Drug Development and Discovery at Usona Institute. And this is a not-for-profit. He was actually one of the early incumbents in the psychedelic research space. They were looking at psilocybin for depression, similar to many other companies in the space.



