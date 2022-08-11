Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mind Medicine second-quarter 2022 financial results and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Mind Medicine. Mr. Barrow, you may begin your conference.
Robert Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO&Board Director
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MindMed second-quarter 2022 financial results and corporate update conference call.
Following market close today, we issued a press release with the summary of our results. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of MindMed's website. And our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Joining me on today's call is Schond Greenway, our Chief
Q2 2022 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...