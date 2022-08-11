Q2 2022 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Robert Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO&Board Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MindMed second-quarter 2022 financial results and corporate update conference call.



Following market close today, we issued a press release with the summary of our results. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of MindMed's website. And our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Joining me on today's call is Schond Greenway, our Chief