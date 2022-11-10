Q3 2022 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Mind Medicine Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call.



Robert Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO&Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to MindMed's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. Prior to market open today, we issued a press release with a summary of our results for the third quarter of 2022. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of MindMed's website, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, is planned to be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Joining me today is Schond Greenway, our Chief