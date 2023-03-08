Mar 08, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT
Rob Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO
All right. Terrific. Well, thank you all for being here and taking the time to listen and learn more about Mind Medicine, MindMed.
Before we start, [as always], we are a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq. And I always give the disclaimer that we are providing forward-looking statements and obviously all the legal disclosure and disclaimers that come along with that.
Starting off our orientation, I'm Rob Barrow. I'm the CEO of MindMed. I've had the good fortune of working here for the last two years. First as the head of R&D and then as the CEO starting June of 2021. Really we've -- believe we've built one of the most nimble, effective teams in the entire industry.
Prior to joining MindMed, I was the head of R&D for an organization developing silicide, similar therapeutic area, and ultimately was able to obtain a breakthrough therapy designation for that program. And have brought to MindMed and built the team at MindMed aligned around really a highly convicted approach
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript
